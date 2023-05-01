Wood River City Council

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council saw two new council members sworn in and two former council members step down tonight. Bill Dettmers and David Ayers were both sworn in, while Leroy Duncan and Sonya Hagaman stepped down. However, the appointment of several more individuals to various boards and commissions were postponed citing the absence of Councilman Jeremy Plank.

One of tonight’s agenda items called for the consideration of a recommendation by Mayor Tom Stalcup to appoint several individuals to the city’s Traffic Commission, Planning Commission, Police and Fire Commissions, the Police & Fire Pension Boards, and many other boards and commissions. Newly seated Councilman Ayres said he’d prefer to table the item until the next meeting until they “have a full council.”

“Okay, can I ask you why?” Mayor Stalcup replied.

“Well, I’d like to review it,” newly seated Councilman Dettmers said.

“Review it?” Stalcup asked.

“I would like to have some time to review it,” Dettmers responded.

Once it had been verified that none of the boards or commissions in question had upcoming meetings, a motion was introduced to table this item until the next meeting. The motion ultimately passed, with Mayor Stalcup casting the sole “no” vote.

In other business, City Clerk Danielle Sneed administered the Oath of Office to newly appointed Probationary Firefighter Gregory DeSutter. Mayor Stalcup presented a Certificate of Recognition to Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells for his service as a member of the Major Case Squad of the Greater St. Louis Area.

“The city is grateful for your dedication to the citizens of the Greater St. Louis area,” Mayor Stalcup said.

Council members unanimously approved an ordinance granting a liquor store license for the new Midwest Petroleum station being built by Schnucks. According to City Manager and Public Services Director Steve Palen, this ordinance allows them to sell packaged liquor and related items, but not operate gaming machines - that would require a separate request.

Also approved was a request from the Parks and Recreation Director to hold the Annual Bike Ramble beginning and ending at Central Park on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., as well as their request to hold the Annual Youth League Parade on Saturday, June 3, 2023, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

A request from the Wood River Public Library to close their parking lot for their Annual Summer Reading Program kick-off event on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. was also approved.

The City Council accepted a bid from BP Roofing for $74,250 to replace the roof of the Public Works Building, as well as a request to seek proposals from consultants to assist the city with a lead service line inventory that will be conducted in response to EPA’s Lead and Copper Rule.

Wood River marketing consultant Kristen Burns reported that the city’s recent Shred Day and Cleanup Day were both huge successes, with over 200 cars attending the Shred Day and over 100 resident participants in the Cleanup Day, including several local high school students.

Mayor Stalcup noted that around 75 bags of trash were picked up around the city, and thanked Burns and everyone else who participated.

A full recording of the May 1 meeting can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

