WOOD RIVER - The Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Wood River scheduled for March 29 on Vietnam Day, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said: “With much prayer and concern for the health of the people in the Riverbend area, the Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Wood River will be canceled this year. The major concern is for older people and the youngest age of Vietnam veterans is 63.

"Most of those who attend this memorial ceremony are those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Please remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families on March 29, Vietnam Day. There is a memorial marker open to the public for viewing with the names of those from the area who are honored, at Belk Park in Wood River."

The memorial reads — "In Dedication To These Men Who Gave Their Lives In The Pursuit Of Peace During The Vietnam Conflict. May These Roots Grow Deep.”

More like this:

Excelling Students Recognized at Daughters of the American Revolution Event
Mar 19, 2025
Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight In Springfield Kicks Off 2025 Flying Season
Apr 1, 2025
Edwardsville Garden Club to Rededicate WWII Memorial in City Park on 80th Anniversary
Mar 26, 2025
Collinsville Area Vocational Center Expansion Begins for Metro East High Schools
Mar 25, 2025
Area Wrestlers Honored For State Championship Performances
Mar 18, 2025

 