WOOD RIVER - The Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Wood River scheduled for March 29 on Vietnam Day, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said: “With much prayer and concern for the health of the people in the Riverbend area, the Vietnam Memorial Ceremony in Wood River will be canceled this year. The major concern is for older people and the youngest age of Vietnam veterans is 63.

"Most of those who attend this memorial ceremony are those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Please remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families on March 29, Vietnam Day. There is a memorial marker open to the public for viewing with the names of those from the area who are honored, at Belk Park in Wood River."

The memorial reads — "In Dedication To These Men Who Gave Their Lives In The Pursuit Of Peace During The Vietnam Conflict. May These Roots Grow Deep.”

