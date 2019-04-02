WOOD RIVER - With all 13 precincts reporting, voters in Wood River seem to have chosen a one percent sales tax. Though the votes are not final, the yays seem to outweigh the nays 560 to 481.

When finalized, the tax would increase taxes on dry goods, not including items like vehicles and groceries, by one percent.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the tax would be used for better flood retention and drainage as well as a possible rec center for the city. She said these choices were based on meetings she had with city citizens about their expectations from the city.

