WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department was dispatched for a garage fire at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Eighth Street.

Wood River called for a Box Alarm to help battle the blaze. East Alton and Roxana Fire Departments responded to the scene.

When firefighters arrived heavy fire was showing throughout the garage. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. No injuries were reported.

