Wood River Along With East Alton and Roxana Fire Departments Battle Serious Garage Fire Sunday Evening
Oct 11, 2020 5:20 PM Oct 11, 2020 7:27 PM Save
Listen to the story
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department was dispatched for a garage fire at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Eighth Street.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Wood River called for a Box Alarm to help battle the blaze. East Alton and Roxana Fire Departments responded to the scene.
When firefighters arrived heavy fire was showing throughout the garage. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. No injuries were reported.
More like this: