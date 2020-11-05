ST. LOUIS REGION – The warmth and joy of the holiday season will be celebrated for 45 days this year at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. WonderLight’s Christmas, the largest synchronized holiday light show in the St. Louis area, will debut on Friday, November 20, and will run until Sunday, January 3, 2021.

The show will be open nightly, including holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day).

Tickets are $7 per person. A carload pass is also available for $30 (up to seven passengers). Group pricing can be found at https://www.wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis. For a contactless admission process, guests may purchase tickets online in advance at: https://www.wonderlightschristmas.com/tickets.

Hours of operation each day are from dusk (approximately 5 p.m.) until 10 p.m. Open rain or shine.

“Our show has the warm, traditional feel of Christmas, but it’s incredibly unique in the fact that it’s fully synchronized to music. This alone sets it apart from all of the other holiday experiences in the St. Louis area,” said Emily Fleenor of WonderLight Productions. “Instead of having animated displays, like a snowman waving an arm or tipping his hat, we have more than 1-million lights each moving in sync with crowd-favorite Christmas music. In lieu of cartoon-like imagery and lighted signs, our show features things like floating snowflakes, shooting stars, giant dancing trees, and five immersive tunnels of lights.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The route is two miles long with over 50 minutes of music, so it’s a massive production. Our traditional string lights — brought to life by music — feel magical in a way that captivates children and adults alike.”

Music will include a mix of traditional Christmas favorites as well as songs by contemporary artists. Families will listen to the music on their car’s radio as they navigate the display route, which follows the recently expanded 2.0 mile road course at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The WonderLight family has been in the light show business for nearly a decade.. They are based in Bluff City, TN. In addition to the inaugural St. Louis show in 2020, WonderLight also operates a highly successful Christmas light display in Columbus, Ohio.

For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards.

More like this: