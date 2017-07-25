ALTON - The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) has announced that Jennie Bellinger, owner of Level UP Coaching, will be the speaker for the August WEW meeting. Level UP Coaching focuses on a “whole person coaching approach that encompasses career, relationships, health and finance.

The goal of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. WEW meets monthly and recently moved their meetings to 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elijah P’s located at 401 Paisa Street in downtown Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the Riverbend area.

The chapter's next meeting will be held Thursday, August 10th. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available to purchase at Elijah P’s. Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend please rsvp to wewillinois@gmail.com by Monday August 7th.

For additional information on WEW please contact Laura Mattson via wewillinois@gmail.com

