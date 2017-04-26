ALTON - The Alton Chapter of Women Empowering Women (WEW) has announced that Melissa Meske, a literary entrepreneur, with over two decades of experience working with the media, business, nonprofit and education sectors, will be the speaker for the May WEW meeting. Melissa will give a presentation discussing the topic of “Harnessing the Power of Words in Print”

The goal of Women Empowering Women (WEW) is to offer support and practical information that empowers, encourages, and inspires professional women. WEW meets monthly and recently moved their meetings to the first Thursday of each month from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Senior Services Plus, Inc. located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton.

At each lunch session, attendees will have the opportunity to network, swap business and professional leads and needs, while also expanding their professional and personal acumen through presentations being provided by area and regional women with subject expertise to share. Membership is free and open to all business women in the Riverbend area.

The chapter's next meeting will be held Thursday, May 4th. There is no cost to attend the meeting. Lunch will be available for you to purchase at the SSP Grill. Reservations are appreciated. If you would like to attend please rsvp to wewillinois@gmail.com by Tuesday, May 2nd .

For additional information on WEW please contact Laura Mattson via wewillinois@gmail.com

