UT Martin Skyhawks (8-12, 5-5 OVC)

at SIUE Cougars (6-15, 5-5 OVC)

Thursday, February 2nd, 11:00 AM

First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois

LAST GAME:Ajulu Thatha collected 29 points and 16 rebounds for her eighth double double of the season, but it wasn't enough as Morehead State downed the Cougars 64-60 at Johnson Arena Saturday afternoon. SIUE shot 39 percent (24-61) in the contest and held a lead for 21:09. Morehead State scored 42 of its 64 points in the paint to hand SIUE its second consecutive loss after winning three straight games.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Thatha was named the OVC Player of the Week on Jan. 31 following road performances at Tennessee Tech and Morehead State. Her 20 points at Tennessee Tech led the Cougars before collecting a career-high 16 rebounds at Morehead State. She also received the honor on Jan. 17, Jan. 1, and Nov. 29.

HOT HAND: SIUE leads the OVC in scoring offense since beginning conference play, averaging 70.6 points per game.

ALL-TIME REBOUNDS: Thatha needs 15 more rebounds to tie Amy Tuetken (1993-96) for 20th on the Cougars' all-time leaderboard. Thatha has collected 516 over her career at SIUE (173o-343d).

DISH IT AND TAKE IT:KK Rodriguez ranks eighth in the OVC averaging 3.06 assists per game. The 5-6 transfer from Tulsa leads the Cougars with 52 this season. She is also tied for 10th in the conference averaging 1.71 steals per contest.

DO IT FOR FREE: The Cougars lead the OVC and rank 46th in the NCAA averaging 14.33 free throws made per game. SIUE also ranks second in the OVC and 60th nationally in free throw attempts per game at 19.6. Thatha's 118 attempts leads the conference and ranks 39th in the country. Her 85 free throws made leads the OVC and ranks 43rd nationally.

LET IT FLY: SIUE ranks third in the OVC averaging 19.5 three-point attempts per game. The Cougars rank fourth connecting on an average of 5.6 threes per game.

LOWIS IS LEADING:Sofie Lowis is second on SIUE and ranks 13th in the OVC averaging 11.7 points per contest. She also leads the league and ranks 70th in the country with 137 three-point attempts. Her four three-pointers on Jan. 5 vs. Tennessee State tied a season-high. Lowis ranks sixth in the OVC averaging 1.67 threes made and has connected on 35 from deep this season. She leads SIUE with 14 games in double figures this season.

