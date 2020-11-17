ALTON - Amy King’s beloved dog - Buddy - has been located in Alton.

King’s missing 7-year-old beagle was posted on Riverbender.com's Facebook page after he disappeared this past Sunday. King said she had several responses regarding her missing Buddy after the Facebook post.

King explained that Buddy was hit by a car and discovered one street away from her residence on the edge of the woods by a neighbor's dog. Buddy has since been taken to Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon and is being treated for a leg injury. And, he is exhausted, the dog owner said.

“Buddy has been my emotional support recently while going through a tough situation and I am so thankful to have him back and accounted for,” King said. “I had felt so empty since he was gone. I am hoping Buddy is going to be OK."

