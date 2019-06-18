GODFREY - A woman told a cashier at the Casey's General Store on Godfrey Road she was being held against her will, but police say that was not the case.

Madison County Chief of Detectives Dave Vucich said his office received a call from that Casey's reporting a woman who entered the store allegedly told a cashier she was being held against her will. Two white males were also in the store with her. The woman made a small purchase and left. Police were then notified.

Vucich said interviews with the woman and one of the suspected men gave no probable cause for charges.

When asked why the woman reported it to the cashier, he said he "did not want to speculate," but said she was not to be charged because the claim was made to a cashier and not a cop or other such authority figure.

