JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police were called to a serious two-vehicle accident Friday morning on Illinois Route 16, east of Jerseyville.

A woman was airlifted by helicopter from the scene to St. Louis.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said the crash scene was cleared at this point. The driver of the bucket truck was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated, the sheriff said.

Ringhausen said Illinois State Police was investigating the crash and would release any other information about the cause, victims, etc.