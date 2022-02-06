ST. CLAIR COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police District 11 summary of a two-vehicle personal injury crash on I-55 in St. Clair County at 5:36 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2022. The drivers involved were from Florissant, MO., and Alamo, Texas.

A woman - Breonna Hargrove, 28, of Florissant, Mo., was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. More details about the crash are below from ISP.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHEN: Feb. 06, 2022 at approximately 5:36 a.m.

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 3.1, St. Clair County

Article continues after sponsor message

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2010 White Audi Q5

Unit 2- 2022 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Breonna Hargrove, 28-year-old female from Florissant, MO – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2- Juan Cantu, 57-year-old male from Alamo, TX – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Luke Evans, 30-year-old male from Clinton Township, MI

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound in lane 3 of Interstate 55 southbound. Unit 2 was traveling southbound. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 passenger reported no injuries. All southbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours during the crash investigation. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.

More like this:

St. Louis County Investigates Homicide Near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road
Mar 3, 2025
Tragic Night In Freeburg: Pedestrian Struck And Killed
Jan 29, 2025
Alton Police Investigate Crash On West Third and Piasa
Feb 14, 2025
Reflection In History: St. Clair Sheriff's Department Deputy Lamont C. Reid Died On Active Duty In 2010 and Remembered For His Service
Mar 28, 2025
Critical Incident Brief on Officer Involving Shooting Near W. Florissant Avenue and Ferguson Avenue
Feb 20, 2025

 