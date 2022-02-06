ST. CLAIR COUNTY - This is an Illinois State Police District 11 summary of a two-vehicle personal injury crash on I-55 in St. Clair County at 5:36 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2022. The drivers involved were from Florissant, MO., and Alamo, Texas.



A woman - Breonna Hargrove, 28, of Florissant, Mo., was transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. More details about the crash are below from ISP.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Personal Injury Traffic Crash

WHEN: Feb. 06, 2022 at approximately 5:36 a.m.

WHERE: Interstate 55 southbound at milepost 3.1, St. Clair County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2010 White Audi Q5

Unit 2- 2022 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Breonna Hargrove, 28-year-old female from Florissant, MO – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Unit 2- Juan Cantu, 57-year-old male from Alamo, TX – Transported by ambulance to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PASSENGER: Unit 2- Luke Evans, 30-year-old male from Clinton Township, MI

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling northbound in lane 3 of Interstate 55 southbound. Unit 2 was traveling southbound. Unit 1 struck Unit 2 head-on. The driver of Unit 1 was transported to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 2 was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 2 passenger reported no injuries. All southbound lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours during the crash investigation. This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available.

