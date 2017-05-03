 ALTON – A woman suffered an arm injury in an accident involving a truck and SUV at around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday at Piasa and Fourth Street in Alton.

The Alton Police and Alton Fire Departments were called to the scene near Elijah P's, but there were no serious injuries. The accident occurred as rush hour started in Alton and slowed traffic in the vicinity of where it occurred for a few minutes.

The Alton Fire Department said the woman who suffered the arm injury had her arm splinted, but decided to not have the ambulance take her to the hospital. A family member instead took the woman to a local hospital to be evaluated.

One of the vehicles in the crash was southbound on the inside lane of Piasa wanting to to turn left and cleared one vehicle that was turning, then was clipped by another vehicle in the northbound lane, Alton Police said. The Alton Police said there were no serious injuries in the accident.

