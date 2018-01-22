Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ALTON - Alton Police Department responded to a shooting at Yager Avenue and Plainview Terrace in Alton around 4 p.m Monday.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said it appeared to be a domestic case between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.The chief said the woman was shot in the face and transported by the Alton Fire Department ambulance crew to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police officers were congregated next to a silver Chevy vehicle. Police stated the shooting took place inside the vehicle.

The suspect in the case fled the scene on foot. However, it appeared the man who fled the scene had a car nearby to escape law enforcement.

Alton Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this:

Alton Police Charge Two With Obstructing Justice In Shooting Cases
Yesterday
Alton Detective Dan Jensen Honored As Officer Of Month
Yesterday
Alton Men Charged In Felony Domestic Battery Cases
Sep 28, 2025
Two High-Speed Police Chases Yield Felonies Against Alton Man
2 days ago
Alton Women Charged In Separate Burglary Cases
6 days ago

 