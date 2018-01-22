ALTON - Alton Police Department responded to a shooting at Yager Avenue and Plainview Terrace in Alton around 4 p.m Monday.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said it appeared to be a domestic case between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.The chief said the woman was shot in the face and transported by the Alton Fire Department ambulance crew to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Alton Police officers were congregated next to a silver Chevy vehicle. Police stated the shooting took place inside the vehicle.

The suspect in the case fled the scene on foot. However, it appeared the man who fled the scene had a car nearby to escape law enforcement.

Alton Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

