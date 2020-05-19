EDWARDSVILLE - Midwest Petco Store Manager Linda Kelley was all smiles Tuesday morning after the Illinois Lottery announced a $400,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at her store at 8065 State Route 143 in Edwardsville.

Kelley didn't want to release the woman's name at this time but said the winner was a local woman and she deserved the big break.

The woman matched all five numbers: 05- 09 - 10 - 15 - 18 in the Friday, May 15, evening Lucky Lotto draw. Kelley said the large Lucky Lotto draw winner plays the same numbers every time and purchases tickets once a week with $10 for 10 draws. She purchased the ticket at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, May 15.

Article continues after sponsor message

"She has been playing for over 20 years," Kelley said. "Luckily, she did buy the ticket before the first Friday draw on the 15th. The numbers are a combination of her birthday and her son's and daughter's birthdays.

"It was awesome for someone we know to win the big prize," Kelley said. "She is very hardworking and deserves it. This will help make her life more comfortable."

Kelley said when the woman came in to inform her she had the ticket, she was jumping up and down, hooting and hollering.

"The woman is very close to me and it was such fun to have a customer win this prize," Kelley added.

More like this: