WOOD RIVER - History was made at Tuesday night's Wood River City Council Meeting when Bobbi Jo Younker was promoted to the position of Wood River Police patrol sergeant. Bobbi becomes the first female sergeant in the Wood River Police Department.

Bobbi will supervise a patrol shift for Wood River Police that was occupied by Tim Gegan, who was promoted to Deputy Chief on Tuesday.

"Bobbi has been with our police department for 15 years and has worked most of her career in the patrol division," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "She has been on the Child Death Investigation Task Force, and the Major Case Squad in the past. It means a lot to her and us that she was promoted to sergeant."

