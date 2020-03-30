MADISON/ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A woman in her 30s became the second person in St. Clair County to die of the coronavirus, health department officials announced on Sunday.

No other details about the woman’s death were released at this time.

Madison County now reports 12 cases of COVID-19. St. Clair County has reported 31 cases of coronavirus.

A woman in her 80s with health conditions was the first St. Clair County death.

