Woman in 30s in St. Clair County Dies of Coronavirus Complications, Madison County Cases Increase to 12
March 30, 2020 2:48 AM March 30, 2020 3:41 PM
Listen to the story
MADISON/ST. CLAIR COUNTY - A woman in her 30s became the second person in St. Clair County to die of the coronavirus, health department officials announced on Sunday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
No other details about the woman’s death were released at this time.
Madison County now reports 12 cases of COVID-19. St. Clair County has reported 31 cases of coronavirus.
A woman in her 80s with health conditions was the first St. Clair County death.
More like this: