ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, August 7, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Lakia Fisher, 27 years of age, of the 7100 block of Paisley Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for two counts of Assault Third Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer, two counts of Resisting Arrest, one count of Escape or Attempt Escape from Custody, and one count of Stealing.

Fisher is being held on $50,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Officers responded to a report of a stealing at 9285 Halls Ferry on August 6, 2022, at 9:54 AM. Person matching suspect’s description was located on foot near Halls Ferry and Sundown. The stolen items, an electric trimmer, a sim card, and food items, were located on the defendant’s person. Officer conducted a computer inquiry, which revealed Defendant had a warrant out of St. Louis County for a felony offense, which Defendant was advised. As Officer was attempting to put handcuffs on Defendant, she pulled away from the officer, moved her arms and body, attempted to sit down, and attempted to bite the officer. Once Defendant was handcuffed behind her back, Defendant was placed in another officer’s patrol vehicle and placed in a seatbelt in the front seat.

As the officer was driving near Jennings Station and Ada Wortley Avenue, Defendant removed her seatbelt, attempted to open the passenger door, and struck her head on the officer’s vehicle and computer. As Defendant had the officer’s shoulder pinned down, she bit the officer on the arm, leaving a red mark. When additional officers arrived to assist the officer, Defendant placed her foot on the passenger door to prevent them from entering. Once officers had Defendant on the ground outside the patrol vehicle, Defendant flailed around and banged her head on the ground to prevent officers from handcuffing her. She bit another officer on the arm, breaking the skin and leaving teeth marks. Paramedics arrived and the defendant was arrested.

St. Louis County police officers from the City of Jennings Precinct are leading this investigation.

