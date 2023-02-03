TROY - Troy Police Chief Brent Shownes has announced that Kathleen Kinkel, 77, of Troy, was found deceased in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Chief Shownes said the following: “At 8:19 a.m. on January 31, 2023, Troy Police Department responded to an open area south of the 1900 block of SRA Bradley R. Smith Drive in reference to a female laying on the ground not moving. It was determined that the victim was deceased. She was identified as Kathleen Kinkel, a longtime resident of Troy.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The chief said the case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

“An autopsy has been conducted by the Madison County Coroner’s Office,” he said. “The final case of death will be issued pending further toxicological and microscopic testing by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.”

More like this: