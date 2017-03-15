ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said a woman suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" after being ejected from an SUV the morning of Wednesday, March 15 after 10:30 a.m.

The woman was traveling northbound on Humbert Road in Alton. Simmons said she lost control while attempting to pass another car, and subsequently crashed into a tree, knocking it to the ground, and destroying a fire hydrant in the process. Simmons said she was ejected from the vehicle, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

She was transferred to a local hospital through the Alton Fire Department's ambulance service. Simmons did not know her condition as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, but assured her injuries were not very serious.

Simmons said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be involved.

