WOOD RIVER - Many are stepping forward to assist first responders in their heroic acts in the coronavirus crisis and Carolyn Crause, a co-owner of Eastgate Plaza is one of those people. Crause recently donated 35 masks to Wood River and East Alton Police and Wood River and East Alton Fire Department members.

"These masks can be washed and laundered because they are cloth," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. "We are very thankful and she refused to let me pay for them. The police and fire departments were both touched by the donation. She said she appreciated the support the community and wanted to give back.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said it is difficult to obtain masks at the moment and the donation meant a signficiant amount to his department and the officers.

"This time has definitely brought out the goodness in people," Chief Wells said. "Linda Lamarsh also made some other masks we can wash."

