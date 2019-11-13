ROODHOUSE - A Jacksonville driver died in a fatal two-car collision at U.S. Route 67, 361 feet north of Cain Street, Roodhouse, in Greene County at 2:38 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. The woman who died was identified as Samantha L. Wilson, 49, of Jacksonville.

Below is an Illinois State Police synopsis of the accident:

WHAT: One Person Fatality Traffic

WHERE: US 67, 361 feet North of Cain Street, Roodhouse, Greene County

WHEN: Monday, November 11, 2019 @ 2:38 PM

UNIT #1: 2010 Chevrolet Silverado

UNIT #2: 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer

DRIVER UNIT #1: Thomas L. Nail, Age 59, Jerseyville, IL.—Not Injured PASSENGER UNIT #1: Fernanda S. Nail, Age 43, Jerseyville, IL.—Not Injured PASSENGER UNIT #1: Toao L. Nail, Age 18, Jerseyville, IL.—Not Injured DRIVER UNIT #2: Samantha L. Wilson, Age 49, Jacksonville, IL.—Deceased PASSENGER UNIT #2: Jezlynee N. Wilson, Age 23, Jerseyville, IL.—Minor Injuries

ISP PRELIMINARY REPORT:

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Troopers responded to investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Route 67 just north of Roodhouse, Greene County. At approximately 2:38 P.M. on Monday, November 11th, 2019, a Chevrolet was traveling southbound and a Mitsubishi was traveling northbound. The Chevrolet crossed into the oncoming lane and struck the Mitsubishi head-on. It was snowing and the roadway was covered with snow at the time of the crash. The driver of Unit #2 was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger in Unit #2 had minor injuries. All occupants of Unit #1 were uninjured. The driver of Unit #1 was issued citations for Driving Too Fast for Conditions and Improper Lane Usage. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

