COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police Department confirmed Friday a woman driving a Toyota car died in a crash with a semi-truck on Interstate 270 at mile-marker 6.5 around 8:45 a.m.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene where the woman was pronounced dead. The woman’s name has not yet been released, ISP said.

ISP said the woman’s car became stuck underneath the semi when she started to merge onto on the Interstate 270 from Interstate 255 and she lost control.

No other details were yet available from ISP.

