BRIGHTON - A woman died at the scene of a car versus AMTRAK train accident in the 100 block of South Main Street in Brighton at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, F-ABMDI, CFSP, reported early Thursday morning.

Melanie Adams-Swearengen, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Targhetta at 10:39 p.m.

Coroner Targhetta and Chief Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya both responded to the report of the car versus train and upon arrival, the Brighton Police, Brighton Betsy Ann Fire Protection District, Macoupin County Sheriff Deputies and Alton Memorial Ambulance Service were on scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

Adams-Swearengen had apparently attempted to cross the railroad tracks in an area where there was no crossing, Targhetta said.

"As she drove the vehicle over the tracks the vehicle became hung up," he said. "An AMTRAK train was traveling southbound and struck her vehicle before Melanie could get clear of the area."

The Illinois State Police is investigating the accident. The cause of death is pending toxicology result, Targhetta said.

No funeral home has been selected by the family at this time.

More like this: