ST. CLAIR, MO. - Franklin County, Mo., Sheriff Steve Pelton announced that a 61-year-old woman - Leann Gratzer - was killed after an attack by a group of dogs outside a relative's home.

The sheriff said the tragedy occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Highway TT. As of now, no criminal charges have been issued after the attack.

The sheriff added that deputies were told Gratzer was attacked when she was en route walking to a relative's home. Gratzer was critically injured in the attack and later died.

The medical examiner's office continued the investigation after her death.

The sheriff said his office's thoughts and prayers go to the victim's family.

