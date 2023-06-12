ALTON - Adreonna L. Reams, 30, of Alton, was charged for pepper-spraying two Alton Police Officers last Wednesday, June 7. She received two counts of Aggravated Battery, each a Class 2 felony.

Court filings indicate Count 1 stems from an incident wherein Reams “sprayed Officer Storey in the eyes with chemical mace, knowing Officer Storey to be a peace officer of the Alton Police Department.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Reams was charged with an additional count of Aggravated Battery after also spraying Officer Bailey of the Alton Police Department in the eyes with the chemical mace. Both officers were engaged in the execution of their official duties at the time of the incidents, according to court records.

Bond was set at $125,000, and Reams’ next court date is set for 9 a.m. June 12. More information and updates on this case (Case # 2023CF001306) can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: