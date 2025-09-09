



JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville woman previously charged with theft faces new felonies after allegedly burglarizing a home and vehicle in Jerseyville.

Ciara R. Young, 32, of Jerseyville, was charged on Sept. 4, 2025 with one count each of residential burglary (a Class 1 felony) and burglary to a motor vehicle (a Class 2 felony).

Young allegedly entered a residence in the 200 block of North Lafayette Street in Jerseyville without authority and with the intent to commit a theft on Sept. 2, 2025. On the same day, she also reportedly burglarized a motor vehicle which was located in the 200 block of North Liberty Street.

Young had previously been charged with retail theft after stealing over $300 worth of merchandise from the Jerseyville Walmart in February of 2024. She was initially granted pretrial release from custody in that case, but her release was revoked after she failed to appear in court.

Young’s pretrial release had also been revoked in two felony cases of theft filed earlier this year. Given the prior revocation of her pretrial release, Young was ordered remanded to jail in this case until her preliminary hearing on Sept. 11, 2025. Jersey County Sheriff’s Office records indicate she currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

