WOOD RIVER - One woman has been charged with multiple offenses following a police pursuit, which occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Wood River.

Chelsey L. Cloninger, 22, of Wood River was charged with a Class 4 felony of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer as well as a DUI for alcohol, suspended/revoked drivers license, improper lane usage and speeding. Bond was set at $50,000. Cloninger was transported from Wood River to the Madison County Jail late Tuesday afternoon.

Those charges follow a pursuit, which began at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday when a Wood River Police officer reported Cloninger's beige Buick ran a stop sign at Wood River Avenue and Penning. When the officer turned to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle was allegedly observed drifting off the road and driving erratically.

After allegedly refusing to stop, Cloninger took police on a pursuit from Alton into East Alton and back into Wood River. Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said Cloninger avoided several stop sticks during the pursuit, which are utilized by law enforcement to disable tires of evasive vehicles.

Cloninger allegedly led police down Route 143 eastbound to Route 159 before her vehicle became disabled on Buchta Road. Bunt said she continued to try to start the car after it stopped. He said she had to be removed from the car by officers.

