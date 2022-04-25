WOOD RIVER - A female was struck after a vehicle hit a parked vehicle, then the previously parked vehicle went airborne and hit her on Monday night on Rock Hill Road and Bonita Street in Wood River.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said a motorist was westbound on Rock Hill Road when they first struck a push mower, then the vehicle hit the parked car that struck a female. The injured female was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries.

The street was blocked off with caution tape and barriers. The Illinois State Police reconstruction team was called to investigate the scene.

Wood River Police Department investigated the situation early on and monitored traffic in the area, while the Wood River Fire Department assisted the injured person in the situation before she was airlifted.

