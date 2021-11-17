JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Macoupin Sheriff’s Office were both called to a serious two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon at Illinois Route 267 and Kane Road, north of Medora.

A woman was helicoptered from the scene to a St. Louis hospital with injuries, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The road was blocked and first responders assisted while the helicopter landed and the woman was airlifted, the sheriff added. Law enforcement then continued to investigate the accident.

Medora Fire Department also was at the scene.

More like this:

Jerseyville Woman Charged With Interstate Meth Trafficking
Mar 24, 2025
Jersey County Coroner Identifies Victim In Calhoun Quarry Accident
Mar 7, 2025
JCH Foundation Donates LifeVac Devices To Enhance Safety In Jersey County Restaurants  
Mar 26, 2025
Jerseyville, Granite City Sex Offenders Charged For Registration Failure
Mar 3, 2025
School Board Races Among Few Contests In Jersey County 2025 Elections
5 days ago

 