JERSEY - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and Macoupin Sheriff’s Office were both called to a serious two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon at Illinois Route 267 and Kane Road, north of Medora.

A woman was helicoptered from the scene to a St. Louis hospital with injuries, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said.

The road was blocked and first responders assisted while the helicopter landed and the woman was airlifted, the sheriff added. Law enforcement then continued to investigate the accident.

Medora Fire Department also was at the scene.

