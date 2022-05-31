JERSEY COUNTY – A woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after an accident at 9:58 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Delhi Road and Schaefer Road.

The crash was a single-vehicle accident and the woman had to be extricated to be airlifted, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen said.

Ringhausen said this weekend was much less eventual for his sheriff’s office, although he said Illinois Police will have a release about a tragic accident near the Brussels Ferry sometime today.

