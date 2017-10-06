KINCAID – Zach Womack scored three touchdowns as East Alton-Wood River went to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Prairie State Conference as the Oilers blanked South Fork 33-0 on the road Thursday night. The Ponies fell to 4-3 overall, 3-2 in the PSC.

The win put EAWR on the verge of automatically clinching an IHSA playoff spot; either a win next week over Nokomis or in Week 9 over South Mac (the Bunker Hill-Mount Olive coop) will send the Oilers to the postseason for the second straight year; both games will be at Memorial Stadium with 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Womack scored on a 6-yard run in the opening quarter, then on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Justin Englar in the first quarter before going to the house from 29 yards out in the third period; Gabe Grimes also scored from four yards out in the first term and Zach Wells connected on a 15-yard pass from Englar in the second period to account for EAWR's scoring on the night.

