CHATHAM – Megan Woll is one of six Edwardsville seniors who have made a huge impact on the EHS girls volleyball program since they first came into the program in the fall of 2014.

Woll helped the Tigers to Friday night's IHSA Class 4A Normal West Super-Sectional with an eight-point night on serve in Wednesday's IHSA Class 4A Chatham Glenwood Sectional final against Pekin; the Tigers advanced to the super with a 25-22, 25-21 win over the Dragons.

“They had a great front row and we did a great job picking up most everything around the court,” Woll said. “We never backed down, which is I think a great start for the Minooka (match) Friday (the Tigers will take on Minooka for the third time this season in Friday's super-sectional); it'll be a tough game. We're both good teams, so hopefully we come out on top.”

That the Tigers got into their first super-sectional since 2012 is a big thing for Woll and her teammates. “It's huge,” Woll said. “Coming into this game knowing we lost this game last year, it's a great feeling knowing we won this year.

“There's some great teams up there (in the Chicago area), but I think we're just as great, if not better, so I think we've got a great chance of winning.”

Edwardsville's defensive game was the key to the sectional championship win, Woll thought. “I would say our defense and our hitters” led to the win, Woll said. “We did a great job of picking everything up and I think our middles (middle-hitters) got in a bunch, which helped us tremendously.”

