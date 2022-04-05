ALTON - Emily Wolff led the way with three hits and two RBIs, while Zoie Boyd had two hits and drove home three runs and both Ryleigh Owens and Brooke Tolle combined on a one-hitter as Edwardsville defeated Alton 12-0 in a five-inning, 10-run rule game Monday afternoon at Alton High.

The Tigers jumped to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, then scored a single run in the second and scored seven runs in the fifth to take the Southwestern Conference win.

Outside of Wolff and Boyd's performances, Tolle had two hits and two RBIs and both Sydney Lawrence and Owens each had a hit and RBI for Edwardsville.

Audrey Evola had the only hit for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley struck out three while in the circle. Owens threw four innings for the Tigers, striking out four while Tolle struck out the side in the fifth to preserve the win.

The Tigers are now 4-1 on the year and host Belleville West on Thursday, then play at Triad on Friday before hosting Marquette Catholic next Monday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Alton is now 0-5 and plays at Highland on Wednesday and Collinsville on Thursday, with both games starting at 4:30 p.m., then hosts Piasa Southwestern in a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 10 a.m. and the second game beginning at 12 noon.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

