CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Civic Memorial's Abe Wojcikiewicz won the Class 2A state championship at 170 pounds, while teammate Bryce Griffin finished second at 145 pounds and Triad's Colby Crouch also finished second at 126 pounds in Class 2A on the final day of the IHSA boys wrestling individual state tournament Saturday at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana.

Wojcikiewicz won the 170-pound title with a 17-5 win over Blake Hinnchsen of Washington 17-5, while Bryce Griffin finished second in the 145 pound class, losing the final to Kannon Webster of Washington 18-8. Caleb Scott went on to finish fifth at 126 pounds, winning his first bout of the day over Korbin Bateman of Mattoon 7-1, then lost in the consolation semifinals to Wyatt Medlin of Washington 13-9 and bounced back to win the fifth place match over Jordan Rasof of Deerfield 4-2 in an ultimate tiebreak. Bradley Ruckman finished fourth at 106 pounds, winning the consolation semifinal over Ivan Munoz of Ottawa Township 9-7, then lost in the third place bout to Morgan Turner of Midlothian Bremen 4-2.

Carlinville's Jake Schwartz was eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket at 160 pounds in Class 1A, losing to Tyler Martinez of Yorkville Christian 5-1. In Class 3A, Edwardsville saw Ryan Richie lose his second round consolation bout at 113 pounds to Alejandro Cordova of Round Lake 13-9, eliminating Richie, while Drew Landau at 145 pounds lost to Scott Busse of Lake Zurich 6-4 in the third round of the consolation bracket and was also eliminated.

In the Class 2A 285-pound division, Jersey's Jaydon Busch was pinned in the third round of the consolation bracket by Lincoln Cooley of Sycamore at 5:00 to eliminate Busch, while in Class 1A, Roxana's Brandon Green was eliminated in the third round of the consolation bracket by Trevor Hedges of Canton 12-0 and Braden Johnson was also eliminated in the third consolation round, being pinned by Jack Seacrist of Stillman Valley at 3:45.

Crouch was forced to default his Class 2A 126-pound final to Bobby Conway of Chicago Brother Rice Catholic because of injury, while Aiden Postma lost in the third round of the consolation bracket to Gus Cambler of Sycamore 9-3 and Koen Rodebush finished sixth at 182 pounds, winning in his third round consolation match over Brock Metzger of Rochelle 14-13, then lost in the consolation semifinal to Steven Marquez of Rock Island by technical superiority 16-0 at 2:36 and lost the fifth place bout to Brennan Houser of Mahomet-Seymour, also by technical superiority 19-3 at 1:45. Finally, in Class 1A at 220 pounds, East Alton-Wood River's Drake Champlin lost in the third round of the consolation bracket to Owen O'Hara of Beardstown 10-2 and was eliminated.

The team dual meet sectionals will be held next week, with the sectional meets being held next Tuesday and the state finals next weekend, Feb. 24-25, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

