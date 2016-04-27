This is another in a series of stories recognizing this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction.

ALTON - Dr. Stephanie Monroe is a person who mentors and provides personal encouragement to young women throughout her region nearly every day of her life.

She owns a local chiropractic business and has worked for several years in the practice. Her River Bend Chiropractic Center office is located at 3302 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

She said she views being selected as one of the Women of Distinction as a “huge” honor.

“I have been practicing in chiropractic medicine for over 20 years in the River Bend area,” she said. “My goal is to give back as much as I have received. I want to make sure my children have a wonderful environment to grow up in. I feel I am succeeding at that.”

Some of Dr. Monroe’s key professional accomplishments are:

Providing employment to inexperienced young women to assist them in becoming financially stable; giving them her blessings when they grow and move on.

Being an active member of the International Chiropractors Association and Illinois Prairie State Chiropractic Association.

Dr. Monroe's community service accomplishments:

Organized meal train for cancer victims.

Calls to check on widows living single.

Hosts lemonade stands to give young girls entrepreneurial experience; supports 5 A’s.

Community Christmas Collection Program supporter.

Butterfly Beginnings Program that supports families of children on hospice care.

Active member of RiverBend Growth Association.

Gives generously of her personal time to those in need.

To recognize and celebrate the achievements of these Women of Distinction, the YWCA is hosting an evening event May 5, 2016 at the Commons of Lewis & Clark Community College.



The event begins at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) Dinner reservations are $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight.

Reservations are available in person at the Alton YWCA located at 304 East Third Street, by phone (618) 465-7774 or online at www.altonywca.com .

For additional information regarding this exciting event, visit www.altonywca.com.

