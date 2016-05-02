(This is another in a series of stories recognizing this year’s YWCA Women of Distinction).

ALTON - Elaine Kane is a mother of four young children who empowers students and staff for the Alton School District. As a literacy coach, she ensures the best reading instructions for struggling readers.

“I also provide coaching support for teachers and work with intervention staff to ensure at-risk students receive support services,” she said.

Kane was recently named one of the YWCA Women of Distinction. She said the honor means a considerable amount to her.

“To me, being a Woman of Distinction is about belonging to a group of women committed to making the community a better place and seeing the opportunity and potential in all our community members,” Kane said. “I want to create a place where we all want to live and work toward the greater good of the community.”

Kane participates in community service before and after school programs. She helped develop the Reach Out and Read (ROAR) Program, a ground-breaking program that has been featured on KMOV Channel 4.

Article continues after sponsor message

She voluntarily coordinates the process of reaching out to politicians, corporate leaders, clergy, law enforcement, grandparents, retired teachers and many others to read to second graders.

Kane mentors senior citizens and retired individuals with young students.

She is also a member of Alton Area Optimists, and participates in United Way activities, Community Christmas, Oasis mentoring, Shop-with-a-Cop and Arts in Education.

To recognize and celebrate the achievements of these Women of Distinction, the YWCA is hosting an evening event May 5, 2016 at the Commons of Lewis & Clark Community College. The event begins at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30). Dinner reservations are $60 per person or $480 for a table of eight.

Reservations are available in person at the Alton YWCA located at 304 East 3RD Street, by phone (618) 465-7774 or online at www.altonywca.com .

For additional information regarding this exciting event, visit www.altonywca.com.

More like this: