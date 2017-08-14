Marquette students outside the studio Aug. 10 at Lewis and Clark Community College

GODFREY – WLCA 89.9-FM and the Lewis and Clark Community College Radio Broadcasting program welcomed local high school students to campus last week to prep for their own on-air debuts.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Students from Civic Memorial and Marquette High Schools toured the station and prepared for going on air at their own schools once the fall semester begins. Both schools operate stations under the WLCA umbrella during the school year.

Article continues after sponsor message

Civic Memorial students inside the WLCA studio Aug. 9

Check out 89.9-2 to hear live broadcasts operated by students from Alton and Civic Memorial High Schools, or 89.9-3 to hear Marquette and East Alton/Wood River students on air. All three stations can be accessed online at http://www.lc.edu/WLCA_Radio/.

For more information, contact Radio Broadcasting Program Coordinator and WLCA Station Director Mike Lemons at (618) 468-4940 or mlemons@lc.edu.

More like this:

Triad CUSD Named Recipient: Pritzker Announces Funding For New All-Electric School Buses
4 days ago
U.S. Rep. Budzinski Announces Education Funding for Metro East Schools, Urges Immediate Release of Remaining Funds
Yesterday
Gov. Pritzker Signs College Access and Affordability Bills into Law
Jun 30, 2025
Trump’s Spending Bill Makes Devastating Cuts Across K-12, Higher Education
2 days ago
In Spotlight Forum, Durbin Slams GOP’s Budget Reconciliation Bill That Will Siphon Resources From Public Education
Jun 25, 2025

 