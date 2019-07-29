JERSEYVILLE - Wittman & Lorton, P.C. will move their title & abstract work to a new company, Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc. Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc., will continue to offer full title and escrow closing services for residential, agricultural, and commercial real estate transactions by their experienced team of examiners and title professionals. Preferred Title & Escrow offers search, escrow, and real estate closing services for real estate transactions in Jersey County, Calhoun County, Greene County, Madison County, Macoupin County and Pike County.

Allison Lorton, who is a partner at Wittman & Lorton and an owner of Preferred Title & Escrow explained why they decided to form the new company, “If you are searching for title and escrow closing services, a law office might not be the first place you look. But we do a large volume of title work, to a very high professional standard, and our fees are extremely competitive.”

The law firm of Wittman & Lorton, P.C. was originally the firm of Chapman and DuHadway and dates to 1925. In 1936, John W. Suddes joined the firm and the name changed to DuHadway & Suddes, and was later joined by Claude J. Davise in 1948. Mr. George “Butch” Wittman joined the firm in 1970, and the name changed to Suddes, Davis and Wittman. Over the years Gail Gisy, the Honorable Eric Pistorius and Mary Kirbach practiced with the firm. Laef Lorton joined in 2006 followed by his wife, Allison Lorton in 2009, and most recently Kristine Tuttle joined the firm in 2018. This law firm is now known as Wittman & Lorton, P.C.

Butch has been a member agent of Attorneys Title Guaranty Fund, Inc. for over 30 years. When Butch began doing title work, he always met face to face with the parties to the transaction. Laef and Allison continue this practice today, if possible, to personally handling each closing. Allison said, “If we are present, we can be there to answer any questions that may arise and assist our clients in completing what is for most one of the single biggest investments of their lives.” She continued, “it is really important to us to be there so we can provide our customers with the best service we can.”

And because Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc. is owned by attorneys of Wittman & Lorton with a combined 30 years of title experience, you can be assured that any title issues or legal questions that may arise during a transaction will be addressed and handled accordingly.

Preferred Title & Escrow, Inc. is still home to the same familiar faces of Wittman & Lorton, Title & Abstract department. Beverly Mourning has been with Wittman & Lorton, P.C, since 1989 and continues to offer her unprecedented title examination experience to tackle even the most complicated title transfer or one-hundred-year title examination. Marci Collins continues to serve as examiner and closer charged with preparing buyers, sellers, lenders, and realtors for closing while navigating the mirid of documentation necessary for an insured transaction. Melanie Strebel, who joined earlier this year, is dedicated to the initial title examination, preparation of the commitment, and ensuring that all parties to the transaction have received necessary disclosures and information.

Lorton said, “We are fortunate to have such a great team working on our title and escrow services. We take great pride in our relationships with local lenders and realtors and continually strive to offer quality, professional, and efficient title services in the community.”

JCBA Chair Stephani Ash said, “Wittman and Lorton Law Offices have always been a great asset to this community. Not just because of the high standard of services they provide, but because they are active supporters of any number of great causes in Jersey County. Whether it is supporting the Jersey Unit 100 Foundation, St. Francis/Holy Ghost Harvest Fest, the JCHS PAC, DARE, the FFA, or the Tri County Antique Club they are always willing to donate their time and resource to improve this community. We wish them all the best in their new endeavor.”

The Jersey County Business Association (JCBA) is organizing a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 8am at Preferred Title & Escrow at 123 W Pearl Street in Jerseyville, Illinois. Coffee and bagels will be provided.

The JCBA is the Chamber of Commerce for Jersey County and have been since 1955. They are a coalition of approximately 250 area businesses, not-for-profit organizations and individuals who pool their talents and resources to improve the local economic environment.

