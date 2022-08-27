Withrow Rushes For 238 Yards And 4 TDs: Jersey Defeats Warriors 35-0 On Home Turf
JERSEY - Chase Withrow ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns as Jersey won new head coach Caleb Williams' debut game 35-0 over Granite City at Snyders Sports Complex.
Withrow ran for scores of 14 yards twice, along with eight and 18 yards as the Panthers outgained the Warriors 364-135, all but 38 of it on the ground.
The other Jersey touchdown came when Easton Heafner threw a screen pass to Aiden Talley for 35 yards and the score.
The Panthers start 1-0, while the Warriors begin 0-1.