JERSEY - Chase Withrow ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns as Jersey won new head coach Caleb Williams' debut game 35-0 over Granite City at Snyders Sports Complex.



Withrow ran for scores of 14 yards twice, along with eight and 18 yards as the Panthers outgained the Warriors 364-135, all but 38 of it on the ground.

The other Jersey touchdown came when Easton Heafner threw a screen pass to Aiden Talley for 35 yards and the score.

The Panthers start 1-0, while the Warriors begin 0-1.