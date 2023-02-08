ALTON - Starbucks Construction

ALTON - One of the most talked about business entries into Alton - Starbucks - appears on its way at 1725 Homer Adams Parkway. Serious groundwork with multiple trucks has been going on this week at the location. The video and photos included here were taken Tuesday by the Riverbender.com Skycam.

The behind-the-scenes foundational things have been completed and they are now getting close to construction," Alton Mayor Goins said.

Mayor Goins added that he is extremely excited about the new Starbucks location here and said there is a lot of anticipation about the new business across the community. He said he has been asked about the new Starbucks many times over the past year and when it would locate and open.

“The development will provide a big boost to our area,” he said. “It will take a long-standing eyesore, and it will be a great business there.”

Mayor Goins said he expects Starbucks to open sometime this year.

The Starbucks will be positioned where the old Shop 'n Save Gas Station once rested before its demolition.

