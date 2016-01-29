Wintertime blues? Maybe it's S.A.D.
The holidays are over and all that's left until spring is about two more months of cold dreary weather. While some embrace the cold and see the new year as a positive beginning, there are others who suffer from winter depression, or what we refer to as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
- Depressed mood
- Loss of pleasure in activities
- Appetite changes
- Sleep disturbance (increased or decreased sleep - insomnia)
- Self-deprecating thoughts or feelings of worthlessness
- Excess fatigue
- Suicidal thoughts
- Do you feel sadder in the winter months?
- Do you eat more or gain weight in the winter?
- Do you eat less or lose weight in the winter?
- Do you sleep more in the winter?
- Do you have less energy or motivation in the winter?
- Are you less likely to socialize with friends in the winter?
- Do you feel better in summer weather?
- Does your depression abate in the spring and summer months?
Michele Brannan is a certified Physician Assistant of Internal Medicine and has been in practice in the River Bend area for over 10 years.
The health information provided herein is not intended to replace the advice or discussion with a healthcare provider and is for educational purposes only. Before making any decisions regarding your health, speak with your healthcare provider.
