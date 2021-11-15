



ST. LOUIS — Two unique night markets featuring 20 local makers, purveyors, and entertainers will take place in Kiener Plaza on Saturday, December 11 and Friday, December 17 from 4-8 p.m. as part of Winterfesthosted by Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

The Markets were developed as part of the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, which is working with Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ Office to find creative and engaging ways to activate Downtown for residents, youth, and employees returning to the office.

"The city is proud to work alongside civic, business, and community leaders to make our Downtown a place where everyone can feel safe, welcome and can enjoy all the great amenities it has to offer," said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. "Events like Winterfest and the accompanying night markets contribute to making our downtown corridor a vibrant place to live, work and play."

The Winterfest Night Markets are sponsored by the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District, Gateway Arch Park Foundation, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and PGAV Destinations.

“We are thrilled to return in person this year for our sixth annual Winterfest in Downtown St. Louis,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “Gateway Arch Park Foundation is excited to host the Winterfest Night Markets alongside our new partners to bring even more vibrancy and holiday joy to the festival and contribute to the vibrancy of our beloved Downtown.”



The markets, which each have their own distinct theme, are being produced in partnership with Asha Hornaday, founder of Slay City Events, and Ohun Ashe of For The Culture STL and will feature curated local shopping, music, interactive art experiences, food, drinks, special guests, and other activities to be announced leading up to the events.

On Saturday, December 11, a Fire & Ice Family Festival will feature carolers, fire spinners, street musicians, and an all-ages art activity.

On Friday, December 17, a Frozen Masquerade emceed by legendary local radio personality and influencer Staci Static will include a magical interactive art installation, roaming performances by Circus Harmony circus artists, and street musicians.

“Collaborations like this one help invigorate Downtown’s vibrant culture by creating fun-filled activities that support local businesses and celebrate our art community, ” said Sarah Arnosky, Vice President of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

“The return of Winterfest and its night market addition brings a collaborative, diverse collection of partners and vendors to the Downtown neighborhood – embracing all who work, visit, and play in Downtown,” said Kelli McCrary, executive director of the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District.

Interested vendors can apply at bit.ly/nightmarketapp.

Winterfest Night Markets Details

Operating Hours

Saturday, December 11 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Friday, December 17 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Cost

Winterfest Night Markets are free to attend and open to the public.

Other Activities

Igloo reservations, s’mores stations, and ice skate rentals are available for purchase. For prices and more information, visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest.



Parking

Parking for Winterfest is available at the Kiener Plaza East and West Garages (starting at just $6 for up to 12 hours). Guests who sign up for an InterPark Express account at iparkit.com/register will receive 20% off their first five uses of Express; simply choose your day and time and scan your device to get in and out of the garage. For more information and updates, visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest.

Find information about all events in Downtown St. Louis at DowntownSTLevents.com.

About Winterfest

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is thrilled to bring back Winterfest presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology, produced in partnership with the St. Louis Blues – this year bigger, brighter and better than ever! From Nov. 20 to Jan. 2, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, celebrate the magic of the season in Downtown St. Louis with ice skating, holiday lights and music, cozy igloos, Winterfest Night Markets, festive food and beverages, and more!

This year's festivities will also feature an inaugural Opening Day 5K presented by Caleres in partnership with Big River Running, as well as our annual New Year's Eve fireworks show. Learn more at ArchPark.org/Winterfest.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit ArchPark.org.

About Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. brings together business and civic leaders to create jobs, expand inclusive economic growth and improve St. Louis’ global competitiveness. We are dedicated to St. Louis’ growth and prosperity as a global metropolitan region that expands economic opportunity for all. We speak with a unified voice, lead with a bold agenda and act as one metropolitan region anchored by a vibrant urban core.

About the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District

The Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District (CID) is a 180-square block area located within the core of Downtown that was established in 2000 by property owners who were committed to keeping the neighborhood cleaner, safer and more attractive. The CID supplements but does not replace City services. As an independent nonprofit organization, the CID operates as a 501(c)(3). Our mission is to contribute to the overall growth and success of Downtown St. Louis by supplementing City services in safety, maintenance, beautification, and public infrastructure. We seek to enhance the streetscape, creating a more positive experience, for those who visit, work, and live Downtown.

About the Downtown Engagement & Public Safety Initiative

The Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative is composed of civic, business, governmental and community leaders. The group leads efforts to engage stakeholders, improve public safety and create an activated and vibrant cultural destination in Downtown St. Louis.

About Slay City Events

Slay City Events by Asha Hornaday is a full service event productioan company specializing in unique and memorable experiences including concerts, festivals, large scale parties, curated private dinners, and custom engagements. All with a touch of luxury.

About For The Culture STL

For the Culture STL is intended to connect Black people with Black owned businesses and events around the city. Whether it's the entertainment industry, a family owned restaurant, a Black owned dentist, or a local clothing company, For the Culture STL is here to connect the people to you and you to the people.

