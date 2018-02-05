Winter Weather Advisory issued for for 4 p.m. Monday to midnight
ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis on Monday morning issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4 p.m. to midnight.
This was the advisory issued:
Freezing drizzle with some snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to one-half inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected.
WHERE: Portions of central and east central Missouri and
south central and southwest Illinois.
WHEN: From 4 PM this afternoon to midnight CST tonight.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for a variety of winter weather conditions, such as snow, blowing snow, sleet, or freezing drizzle and rain. It only takes a small amount of wintry precipitation to make roads, bridges, sidewalks, and parking lots icy and dangerous. It is often difficult to tell when ice begins to form, so do not be caught off guard.
