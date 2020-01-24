Winter Weather Advisory is Canceled Early Friday Morning Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - There appears some good news on the weather horizon. The National Weather Service in St. Louis on Friday morning canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the area, previously set to 6 p.m. Article continues after sponsor message The forecast for today shows an inch of snow, up to an inch in the morning, followed by rain or snow shower in spots over Friday afternoon. A snow shower is predicted for Friday evening, but otherwise, it should be overcast. High on Friday is predicted at 36 degrees, then 35 on Saturday, with snow flurries, followed by 36 degrees and sunny on Sunday, 35 degrees and intermittent clouds on Monday and 33 degrees and cloudy on Tuesday. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending