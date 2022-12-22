ST. LOUIS - The severe winter weather pattern predicted for Thursday is going as expected, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said today.

Brad Charboneau, a St. Louis meteorologist, said the cold front is in the process of moving through the St. Louis area and temperatures will continue to drop.

“We saw a little bit of light freezing drizzle and moderate snow move through the area so far,” he said. “We think we will receive 1-3 inches of snow, but we don’t want people to focus on the amounts.

"We saw temperatures 25-30 degrees below zero in northwest Missouri this morning. We are expecting some bitterly cold conditions afternoon and tonight, then again in the morning, which will make travel dangerous. In this bitter cold, you don’t want to be caught stalled in those conditions.”

