ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a winter storm watch in effect from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The winter storm watch has been expanded to cover the entire area, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Thursday morning. Freezing rain is expected to develop over southeast Missouri tonight and then spread northward on Friday and Friday night. The precipitation will continue through the weekend, with the freezing rain changing to rain at times where the surface temperatures climb above freezing.

This storm will still bring anywhere from one quarter inch to three quarters of an inch of ice accumulation to the area. Plan now for hazardous travel conditions and possible damage to trees and power lines. Winter storms warnings and winter weather advisories may be issued later today.

The Illinois State Police is recommending people limit their travel Saturday to Sunday.

Bridges, overpasses and untreated roads and overpasses will become more slippery.

