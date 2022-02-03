ST. LOUIS - A Winter Storm Warning for the St. Louis region remains in effect until noon on Thursday.

National Weather Service in St. Louis meteorologist Jon Carney said early Thursday that snow has moved back in to expect several bands of snow over the next hours until 1-3 p.m. on Thursday when it will stop.

“We are looking at another 6-8 inches of snow for the area before it is all over,” he said early Thursday.

Carney said most portions of the region will receive close to a foot total of snow.

The good news is Friday through the weekend the winter storm will cease and temps will move into the 20s and 30s.

The popular Mister Donut was closed early today because of the weather.

