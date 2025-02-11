Winter Storm To Produce Several Inches Of Snow, Slippery And Slow Travel Conditions Across Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are advising the public that a winter storm with the potential for several inches of snow is anticipated Wednesday, creating slick and slippery conditions, reduced visibility and longer travel times across much of the state. Article continues after sponsor message The team from IDOT will be plowing and treating roads throughout the event, but the public should be prepared and consider adjusting travel plans, especially during the height of the storm in the afternoon and evening. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending