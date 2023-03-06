ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois held its first Seed Swap event of the year at the Milton Schoolhouse in Alton last week to help local gardeners prepare for the growing season this spring. They also hosted a second Seed Swap at the Alton YWCA on Saturday, March 4.

“It’s something that has been done for generations,” Three Rivers Project Co-Coordinator Christine Favilla said at the first event. “People just literally collect their own seed, dry them, and bring it to share - but also, we have plenty of extra seeds.”

Favilla said despite the current cold weather, it’s already time to start planning for what you’ll be planting this season.

“While it may be really cold outside … it is time to start planning for your garden. So whether you start the seeds in your house or in a greenhouse, or maybe out in the yard underneath some old windows and then make your own little cold frame, now’s the time to really start thinking about it.”

She said the Seed Swap is open to the public and described it as a great place for gardeners of all experience levels to meet with and learn from each other.

“All of the public is invited. If you are a gardener or you’re wanting to learn more about it, this is definitely the place to be,” she said. “We have resources on hand about more seed swaps and native plant sales, we also have guides, we have planting instructions, and so it’s a really good place to come and learn how to garden - and how to start small if that’s more appropriate for your area.”

Milton Community Garden Manager Clifford said that while the Seed Swap is a great annual event for gardener networking, the Community Garden located outside the Milton Schoolhouse is year-round.

“It’s a nice place to meet people, share seeds and conversation. The Community Garden, however, is every day, all year long, even in the winter we’re out doing something,” Clifford said. “It’s an educational garden sponsored by the Sierra Club and supported by the Milton complex here … the beauty of having many different families there is that they’re always sharing, talking - not sharing just conversation, but extra produce they’ve grown, extra seeds that they have, better ways to do things - it’s really a good down-home feeling to it.”

Favilla added that there will be a series of Native Plant Sales for starter plants coming up in April. The first will be held on April 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Riverbend Earth Day event at the Old Bakery Beer Co. in Alton.

A video from the first Seed Swap event featuring the full interview with Favilla and Clifford can be watched above, and photos from the event are below:

